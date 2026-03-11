Latest Weather Blog
Deputies arrest man accused of fatal hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Hammond
HAMMOND — Tangipahoa Parish deputies arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Hammond.
Warren Seither, 33, turned himself over to authorities Tuesday after information about the death of 32-year-old Shawn Paul Schech was made public. Seither was arrested on one count of fatal hit-and-run.
According to deputies, Seither’s dark purple Toyota Avalon was found with extreme damage, including a completely busted windshield and half of the front, driver’s side bumper and the grill missing.
WBRZ previously reported that Schech was riding his bicycle on Old Covington Highway during the late hours of Sunday night into the early hours on Monday morning when he was struck and killed.
This is the third time in several days that a pedestrian was struck by a car in Tangipahoa Parish. On Friday, deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car along Crapanzano Road, while on Saturday, Louisiana State Police responded to reports of another pedestrian hit near Loranger.
