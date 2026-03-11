85°
Boil advisory lifted for Village of French Settlement

Wednesday, March 11 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRENCH SETTLEMENT — A boil water advisory was lifted in the Village of French Settlement on Wednesday.

The advisory was placed into effect on Monday after a crack in a water main was discovered. Water was shut off for residents along La. 16 between Estelle Lane and Country Lane, and the advisory was put into place upon restoration of services.

