Waitr rebrands, changes name following lawsuit with California company
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana-based online ordering company Waitr changed its name to "ASAP" Monday as a part of a legal settlement.
According to the Daily Advertiser, the Lafayette-based company changed its name following a lawsuit that started in 2016 with California-based Waiter.com, a meal delivery service based in the West Coast. The settlement also requires Waitr to pay the company $4.7 million.
The company can still use Waitr Holdings as its corporate name, according to the Daily Advertiser. Waitr has a 12-month period where it can transition its name.
Waitr announced the change Monday, calling it a "new deliver anything business model." The model now includes more than just food delivery and says its "new vision is delivering to consumers, same day, from any type of business."
The ASAP brand expanded its online ordering technology to sports stadiums. Fans can mobile order at various stadiums across the country, including LSU.
