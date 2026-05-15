Nicholson Drive drivers react to new yellow lane delineator posts

BATON ROUGE — New yellow lane delineator posts along Nicholson Drive are drawing complaints from drivers who say the changes are making getting around more complicated.

WBRZ's Angelica Butine reports the flexible posts were recently installed to control traffic flow and prevent dangerous turns. They separate lanes and stop drivers from cutting across traffic but some people who drive the road every day say access has become a major frustration.

"Watch out for the big yellow cones that try to scratch your paint because they will if they get too close," said Emma Mercer.

One driver said the posts are blocking his ability to reach his home directly. "I would feel like I would try to turn left over there to get over to where my house is just across the street but it would stop me and I have to find some other way to get around," said Grahm Simpson 'Ammons.

Simpson-Ammons said the posts are unlike anything he has seen in other parts of the country. "I've lived all over the country, I'm from Las Vegas, my mom lives in North Carolina and I've never seen these so far. I drive here from North Carolina every summer and now I've never seen anything like this before," he said.

Others worry that drivers trying to work around the barriers could end up making even more dangerous moves. Mercer said some drivers may feel forced to make risky maneuvers.

"I know there's a lot of people who live in this area. You have to do almost a completely illegal U-turn which is dangerous but it's extra dangerous because of the people coming in from under the interstate," Mercer said.

Lane delineators are commonly used near merges, intersections and high traffic areas to keep drivers in designated lanes.