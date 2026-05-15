Homeowner's A/C fails during maintenance, 2 On Your Side gets results

BATON ROUGE — One man said his air conditioning unit stopped working while a crew was performing yearly maintenance on it. When their homeowner's warranty company turned around and said the owners would have to cover the costs to fix it, they said not so fast and called 2 On Your Side.

For two months, James Smith has been relying on a window unit and ceiling fans to keep his home cool.

"We have to have some type of air, you know?" said Smith.

The Smiths thought they were in good hands with American Home Shield, which sold them a home warranty. Then it suddenly stopped working while a warranty-approved company performed routine maintenance.

"I just didn't understand how it just went out in a matter of seconds," said Smith.

But that's exactly what Smith said happened. The contractor sent by the warranty company said the problem was with the compressor, and it needed to be replaced.

"American Home Shield sent two other contractors out to check it, and they both said it was the same thing, but they couldn't figure out how it went out that quick," Smith said.

The problem: American Home Shield wanted the Smiths to pay for the new compressor at a cost of over $500. The same warranty company replaced the A/C unit less than three years ago.

On Thursday, 2 On Your Side reached out to American Home Shield. That same day, the Smiths received a phone call from a manager.

"They said that they were going to cover everything, so hopefully by the weekend we'll be back in business," said Smith.

The Smiths hope to have everything fixed and working in the next few days.

American Home Shield has not returned a request for comment.