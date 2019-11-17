Voter turnout main focus in Governor's race

BATON ROUGE - Over the last 34 days, Gov. John Bel Edwards and his republican challenger, Eddie Rispone have traded insults, but in the hours leading up to election day the two men met with voters around the state.

"Every single vote is important," Edwards said while campaigning in New Orleans. "We are working every voter in every parish regardless of party because we want to win this election."

Rispone held one final rally in Baton Rouge Friday evening.

"I'm excited about the people," Rispone said. "The people have responded very well, and as I've traveled the state the conservative elected officials are excited."

Both men remain focused on getting their supporters to the polls. One pollster says that is crucial to who wins the race.

"Both of them are really still depending on turnout," Bernie Pinsonat said.

Pinsonat says how certain demographics vote will decide the election.

"Edwards got a great turnout among black voters in the early voting," Pinsonat said. "He needs them to continue to vote heavy. He needs white democrats, and independents and a few republicans who are going to vote for him to turnout. Eddie Rispone needs a bigger white turnout. He needs the Trump factor to help him.

Edwards and Rispone remain at odds politics and policies, but Pinsonat says neither of those things matter unless voters show up to the polls.

"Your person is going to win only if you vote, Pinsonat said, "If you don't vote, as we say look in the mirror, you got what you deserved."