Vote on animal shelter land purchase pulled from Ascension Parish Council agenda; entire meeting later canceled

DONALDSONVILLE - A decision on whether to spend $840,000 to buy a 9-acre parcel to host a future animal shelter was pulled from Thursday's Ascension Parish Council agenda -- and then, the entire meeting was called off.

The item is likely to be considered in two weeks, when the Council reconvenes in Gonzales.

Parish President Clint Cointment on Tuesday posted a lengthy appeal to Council members, urging them not to rush into a costly commitment by voting for the deal. The proposal calls for the purchase of property adjacent to the Flea Market of Louisiana, on Airline Highway.

It was one of three finalist lots under consideration.

But Cointment raised objections in a post on social media. He cited among his concerns the process that settled the price of the land and the classification of the area as "wetlands" by a recent analysis.

Council chairman Chase Melancon pulled the item from the agenda on Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, the meeting itself was called off, with officials citing a lack of a quorum as the reason.

Melancon said many on the Council had fallen ill.

The animal shelter land issue is now likely to come up at the Oct. 19 parish Council meeting.

A new facility -- in discussion for years -- would replace the outdated "Cara's House" facility as the primary animal shelter in Ascension Parish.