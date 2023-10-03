Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish Council to vote on animal shelter land purchase
PRAIRIEVILLE - Two weeks after identifying its top choice location for a new animal shelter, the Ascension Parish Council on Thursday is set to vote to authorize the purchase of that land.
The Council agenda includes an item to approve the acquisition of 8.7 acres located at 15460 Airline Hwy. -- next to the Flea Market of Louisiana -- at a price of $840,000.
The vote would come two weeks after Council members selected that location over two others in consideration, noting that negotiations would determine the eventual purchase price.
They said the other two properties would remain in consideration if the price proved to be too steep.
On Tuesday afternoon, parish Pres. Clint Cointment raised objections to the acquisition -- at least, for now --in a post on social media. He cited among his concerns the process that settled the price of the land and the classification of the area as "wetlands" by a recent analysis.
A new shelter will replace the outdated and overcrowded Cara's House facility. The Council will meet at 6 p.m. at the Ascension Parish Courthouse at 300 Houmas St. in Donaldsonville.
