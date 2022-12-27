Viral video showing worker dumping water on homeless person prompts response from BR mayor

BATON ROUGE - The mayor's office says a homeless man who was doused with water while sitting outside a convenience store amid frigid temperatures over the holiday weekend has been moved to a city-parish facility to get help.

The video posted on social media appeared to show a worker at the Triple S Food Mart on N Foster Drive dumping a bucket filled with water on a man sitting on a curb outside the store and shouting at him.

Since the video went viral, the owner of the store has taken to social media to say that the employee involved had been fired.

On Tuesday, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome released a statement saying the man seen in the video had been helped. You can read the full comments from the mayor's office below.

"An incident over the holiday weekend involving a person who appears to be homeless has caught the attention of our community. This incident emphasizes the continued need for our outreach efforts. In this case, several community partners worked together to locate the individual, bring them to the Bridge Center and connect them with additional services.

The Behavioral Health Homeless Outreach Team, better known as the HOT Team, also visited the business where the incident occurred. The business was made aware of the support offered by the HOT Team to residents experiencing homelessness and crisis. We hope something like this never happens again considering the available resources.

The Mayor’s HOT Team is a city-wide joint effort between Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), East Baton Rouge Sherriff’s Office (EBRSO) and Behavioral Health Specialists designed to conduct comprehensive assessments, care coordination, and clinical intervention to the homeless persons in the community. The HOT Team connects with people who struggle with mental illness or behavioral health concerns and are experiencing unsheltered homelessness, living in encampment areas, or involved in panhandling.

If the public needs to connect to HOT team, they may contact the Mayor’s Office at 225.389.3100."