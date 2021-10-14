Violent teenage suspects escape juvie jail, injure guards in jailbreak Thursday

BATON ROUGE – Police scoured the area around the airport in Baton Rouge late Thursday for a violent group of teenagers who managed to overpower guards and escape the juvenile detention center.

Four of the five juveniles who escaped had ties to murder cases, sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit. The fifth escaped juvenile had an armed robbery charge.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit spoke with sources close to the case as a search unfolded Thursday night.

During the escape, at least two guards were involved in a bloody fight with the juveniles and were injured. As of 10 p.m., the guards had not been hospitalized, though they were recovering from minor injuries from the brawl with the teenagers.

Sources said two of the juveniles were also injured in the fight during the escape.

During the escape, four of the juveniles were able to steal a vehicle, described as a lighter-gold Toyota pickup truck. The pickup truck has a license plate number X314899.

"They attacked two guards and stole their vehicle; They should be considered dangerous," police said in a news conference live on WBRZ News 2 at 10:00. The juveniles will be dressed in prison uniform colors of bright orange, brown or black jumpsuits.

The juvenile detention facility is on Veterans Memorial Boulevard near the airport where a large search unfolded late Thursday. Officials say the airport is on lockdown and they plan to search the building.

