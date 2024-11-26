66°
Village of Tangipahoa under boil advisory
TANGIPAHOA - The village was put under a boil advisory after its water system experienced a loss of pressure, pump failure, and electrical issues.
Village officials posted on social media advising residents to boil any water received through the local system before drinking or consumption.
While water had been restored following the pump malfunctions, officials asked residents to adhere to the boil advisory for the time being.
