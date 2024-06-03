Village of Tangipahoa under boil advisory after shutting off well due to water main break

TANGIPAHOA — The village of Tangipahoa has been put under a boil advisory after the village shut off its well Monday following a water main break.

The town announced the shut down around noon on their Facebook page. According to town officials, the break came after landscapers with Tangipahoa Parish accidently hit the water line with their lawn equipment.

Updates will be posted on the Village Of Tangipahoa Facebook page, Mayor Shelia Martin said in a statement

There is currently no word on how long the shut down and advisory will last.