Video shows sharks swarming at popular Gulf coast vacation spot
ORANGE BEACH, Fla. - A video posted to social media shows a massive group of sharks swimming just out-of-sight from hundreds of beachgoers over the holiday weekend.
Drone video captured July 3 just off-shore at an Orange Beach condominium showed the animals swarming. The video showed a huge school of the fish, with swimmers nearby none the wiser.
While shark attacks are relatively rare, it is important to be aware of any possible shark presence. On July 4, a shark attacked a lifeguard during a training exercise.
