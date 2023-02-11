Latest Weather Blog
Video shows float's confetti cannon apparently striking transformer, knocking out power along New Orleans parade route
NEW ORLEANS - Video posted to social media appears to show a confetti cannon firing and striking a transformer during a Mardi Gras parade Friday night, shortly before power was knocked out for nearly 2,000 buildings.
According to WWL-TV, Entergy initially said that power was out on St. Charles Avenue after a car struck and damaged a pole.
However, video posted to Twitter shows a parade float's confetti cannon seemingly striking a transformer, causing an explosion along the St. Charles Avenue part of the Uptown parade route.
Hi, I have footage of confetti cannon blowing transformer. pic.twitter.com/YFmKJaKP1Y— ??A. Ruffins?? (@lifethrufiction) February 11, 2023
Parade routes were temporarily halted, but they were moving again by 9:30 p.m., according to the news outlet.
The Entergy power outage map showed the outage started near St. Charles and Felicity and extended under the Pontchartrain Expressway. Entergy officials tell WWL-TV the outage lasted roughly 25 minutes.
As of Saturday afternoon, Entergy officials couldn't definitively say the cannon caused the outage, but the company hasn't ruled it out as a potential cause.
