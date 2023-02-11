46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Video shows float's confetti cannon apparently striking transformer, knocking out power along New Orleans parade route

4 hours 6 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, February 11 2023 Feb 11, 2023 February 11, 2023 1:02 PM February 11, 2023 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Video posted to social media appears to show a confetti cannon firing and striking a transformer during a Mardi Gras parade Friday night, shortly before power was knocked out for nearly 2,000 buildings.

According to WWL-TV, Entergy initially said that power was out on St. Charles Avenue after a car struck and damaged a pole.

However, video posted to Twitter shows a parade float's confetti cannon seemingly striking a transformer, causing an explosion along the St. Charles Avenue part of the Uptown parade route.

Parade routes were temporarily halted, but they were moving again by 9:30 p.m., according to the news outlet.

The Entergy power outage map showed the outage started near St. Charles and Felicity and extended under the Pontchartrain Expressway. Entergy officials tell WWL-TV the outage lasted roughly 25 minutes.

Trending News

As of Saturday afternoon, Entergy officials couldn't definitively say the cannon caused the outage, but the company hasn't ruled it out as a potential cause.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days