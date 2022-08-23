Video showing officers' response to downtown brawl under internal investigation at BRPD

BATON ROUGE - A fight caught on video in downtown over the weekend has stirred up criticism over how officers responded to the situation and sparked an internal review by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The Baton Rouge NAACP released a statement Monday after the video circulated on social media. In that video, officers intervened in a fight Friday night that appeared to involve two Black men and a group of white men trading blows.

In the video, a handful of officers were seen rushing in after the fight escalated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Shantell (@tiffanyshantell1212)

As the video was shared around, several posts criticized the officers involved for their handling of the situation, specifically that it appeared only the Black men involved in the fight were immediately detained.

On Monday, the NAACP said it had raised concerns over the video with leadership at BRPD.

The department told WBRZ its review of the situation is ongoing. A spokesperson with the NAACP said at least one person was arrested after the fight.