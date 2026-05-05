St. Gabriel Police: Teen girl missing for over two years found in man's car, man arrested

ST. GABRIEL — A man was arrested after a teenager who was missing for over two years was found with him, according to police.

Police say they made contact with Lionel Moore after he was observed urinating in a public street, leading them to discover a teenage girl who had been reported missing since February 2024 in his vehicle.

Officials say the girl was 15 when she went missing out of Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was contacted to assist the teenager.

Moore was taken into custody on a felony warrant out of East Baton Rouge. He was previously convicted of indecent behavior with juveniles in Iberville Parish; he has been arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish multiple times for failing to register as a sex offender.