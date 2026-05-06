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EBR Metro Council to vote on city-parish-wide pay increases at May 13 meeting
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is set to vote on another pay raise for public employees during its May 13 meeting.
The council will cast votes on a proposal to institute a 3.5% raise for all city-parish employees, excluding the district attorney, coroner and public defender offices.
The plan comes after last month's vote to increase Baton Rouge Police pay. The BRPD raise was a nearly 40% department-wide raise that brought starting pay from $40,000 to $58,000 a year, among other increases.
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If approved, the city-parish-wide pay raise would take effect June 27 and would cost the city-parish $4.2 million for the rest of this year and $8 million annually. The money for this would come from the city-parish general fund.
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