Devin Page Jr. murder suspect arrested in California extradited to Louisiana, booked into EBR Parish Prison

BATON ROUGE — Jayden Davis, one of two people arrested in connection with the 2022 death of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr., has been extradited to Baton Rouge after he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in California.

Jail records show that Davis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Prison on Tuesday.

Davis, 22, was arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with Page's death. Another person, 20-year-old Jordan Anderson, was also arrested last month.

According to Davis' arrest warrant, the shooting that killed Page while he slept in his bed was preceded the night before — April 11, 2022 — by another shooting of a nearby house. Detectives believe that the home was the intended target the night Page was killed.

Davis and the other individuals visited the Fairfields Avenue house several times leading up to that shooting, threatening the resident through messages, phone calls and social media posts. On April 11, the home was shot at just after midnight, and police retrieved dozens of shell casings from multiple guns.

The next evening — April 12, 2022 — Page's home was shot just after 11 p.m. The family had recently tried to move out due to the area's high crime rate. The house was riddled with more than 40 bullets. The toddler was hit in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.