Berwick police officer shoots dog after suspect releases animals on police, officials say

BERWICK — A Berwick police officer shot a dog after a man released two dogs to attack officers responding to a disturbance call Tuesday afternoon, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, officers with the Berwick Police Department were called to a disturbance on Tournament Boulevard at around 4:14 p.m. When they arrived, a suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Bradley Lemoine, released dogs to attack them.

One officer fired their service weapon, striking and injuring one dog. The second dog was captured safely and Lemoine was taken into custody at the scene.

The Berwick Police Department then called in the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Investigations Division to take the lead on the investigation. Detectives responded to the scene and opened an investigation.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said detectives believe there is no ongoing threat to public safety. Tournament Boulevard has since been reopened to all traffic.

Lemoine was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault upon a police officer, one count each of simple battery and resisting an officer, as well as two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.