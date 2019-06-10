87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
VIDEO: Massive 18-wheeler fire shuts down I-10 in Breaux Bridge

Monday, June 10 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BREAUX BRIDGE - An 18-wheeler fire shut down the eastbound lanes of I-10 Monday afternoon near mile marker 111.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on I-10 East at LA 328. A driver passing the scene on the westbound side captured video of the truck's trailer completely engulfed in flames.

One lane of travel was reopened around 2:30 p.m. As of 4:30 p.m., traffic is still heavy in the area.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

