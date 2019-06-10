87°
VIDEO: Massive 18-wheeler fire shuts down I-10 in Breaux Bridge
BREAUX BRIDGE - An 18-wheeler fire shut down the eastbound lanes of I-10 Monday afternoon near mile marker 111.
The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on I-10 East at LA 328. A driver passing the scene on the westbound side captured video of the truck's trailer completely engulfed in flames.
One lane of travel was reopened around 2:30 p.m. As of 4:30 p.m., traffic is still heavy in the area.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
