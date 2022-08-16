92°
VIDEO: Hammerhead shark thrashes around just feet from Gulf Coast beachgoers
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. - A hammerhead shark was caught on video swimming in shallow water and thrashing mere feet from bystanders at a popular Gulf Coast vacation spot.
Video shows the shark was initially swimming farther out, but it swam inward and turned around near the water's edge as beachgoers watched.
“This is the first time we have ever seen anything like this for sure,” Alec Deshotel told WALA. “I look out the window...and there it is. Massive 10 to 12-foot Hammerhead, whatever it is, I don’t know but it was a big one. We don’t know how big it was but it was massive.”
It's hardly the first shark sighting at Orange Beach this past summer. Earlier this year another beachgoer filmed a swarm of sharks in that same area.
