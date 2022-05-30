81°
VIDEO: Former East Baton Rouge DA who lead prosecution against Derrick Todd Lee speaks about the case

Monday, May 30 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

Former East Baton Rouge D.A. John Sinquefield lead the prosecution against Derrick Todd Lee, helping to secure a guilty verdict and death sentence. 

He sat down with Bess Casserleigh on Monday for a interview. 

Watch Derrick Todd Lee: The Baton Rouge Serial Killer on WBRZ News 2 at 10:00 Tuesday.  Watch the news on TV, streaming here online or on WBRZ connected TV apps.

