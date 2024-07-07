VIDEO: Deputy breaks out into dance at St. Amant High pep rally

ASCENSION PARISH - A special security officer at St. Amant High School stole the show at a pep rally Friday afternoon.

The high school posted the video to their Facebook page with the caption, "The first pep rally back in the gym was a huge success! Thanks to SSO Derrick LeBlanc for helping us Black Out the Cougars!"

The gymnasium, nicknamed the Gold Dome, reopened in July after flooding back in 2016.

Check out the video to see the deputy's moves.