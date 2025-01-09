Victims injured in Bourbon Street attack file lawsuit against city, contractors alleging negligence

NEW ORLEANS — Seven victims of the Bourbon Street attack that killed 14 people and injured dozens on New Year's Day are suing the City of New Orleans and its contractors, WWL reported Thursday.

The suit's plaintiffs claim the city and two contractors failed to secure the area, enabling the attack to bypass barriers and drive through the crowd. The plaintiffs argue that the city and its contractors — Hard Rock Construction and engineering consultant firm Mott MacDonald — were accountable for installing the security barriers on Bourbon Street.

The lawsuit comes a week after the attack that saw a former Army veteran inspired by ISIS drive a rented truck through a crowd in the French Quarter. He visited New Orleans months prior.

Victims suing the city and its contractors include Gregory Townsend, Alexis Windham, Justin Brown, Shara Frison, Jalen Lilly, Corian Evans and the family of Brandon Taylor, a 43-year-old native of Marrero who died in the attack.

The lawsuit can be read in full here.

The city's failure to secure Bourbon Street has been a central topic in discussions about the attack. City documents show that bollards on Bourbon Street were in the process of being replaced when the attack occurred. They were being replaced to strengthen security ahead of the Super Bowl.