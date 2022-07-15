88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Victim of shooting on Sycamore Street Thursday evening reported stable

BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Sycamore Street Thursday evening.

Authorities responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Sycamore Street.

One person was reportedly injured and transported to a hospital in critical condition. Officials said the victim was in stable condition as of Friday morning.

No more information was immediately available.

