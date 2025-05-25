Vice-principal accused in murder will be fired; Bail bond agency helped post bond

BATON ROUGE - A vice-principal facing murder charges used a bail bonding agency to secure enough money to bond out of jail Friday.

Robert Marks is facing charges in the death of Lyntell Washington just after school year 2015-2016 ended for the summer. Marks and Washington both worked at Brookstown Middle in Baton Rouge. Investigators believe Marks and Washington had a secret sexual relationship and Marks killed Washington to keep it quiet since she became pregnant.

Washington's body was found in Iberville Parish in June. Before the gruesome discovery, her daughter with whom she does not share with Marks, was found wandering around a parking lot. Washington's vehicle was nearby and a pool of blood was inside.

Marks was able to get 12% of the total, $500,000 bond covered. He was allowed to bond out of jail Friday evening. WBRZ obtained a copy of Marks' bonding documents, which show he is not to contact Washington's family. The bond information does not seem to require he wear a tracking device or keep in contact with authorities until court. He is expected to return to court in 2017.

Most suspects facing criminal charges are allowed to bond out of jail. There are various requirements for a suspect once they've bonded out of jail, depending on the crime they are accused of committing.

Marks plead not guilty on Tuesday to charges of first degree murder and first degree feticide since the child he fathered with Washington also died.

No one answered the door at Marks' residence, which appeared to have no signs of activity in some time.

Marks has been on unpaid leave since his arrest in June. Monday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirmed it was in the process of firing Marks.

