Vice President Kamala Harris picks Governor Tim Walz as her running mate

Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, looking to strengthen the Democratic ticket in Midwestern states, AP sources say.

She will introduce Walz at a rally Tuesday evening in Philadelphia.

Harris was the only candidate eligible to receive votes after no other candidate qualified by a deadline last week. She officially claimed the nomination Monday night when the DNC released final results.

In a statement, Louisiana Democratic Party Chair Randal Gaines praised Harris' choice.

"Already this morning, countless Louisianans are enthusiastically sounding their excitement and support for adding Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to our 2024 Democratic ticket," Gaines said. "The Louisiana Democratic Party is ready to fight strong alongside a Harris-Walz ticket this fall as we stand poised to make immense progress for our country and our state.”