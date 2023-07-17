Veto session will likely overturn Governor's decision against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana legislators are returning to the Capitol Tuesday for a veto override session.

All of the 28 bills Governor John Bel Edwards rejected are back on the table. Among them, three controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bills.

"Quite honestly most of these bills are solutions in search of a problem, but at the same time many of them are not objectionable to most Louisiana voters," political analysist James Hartman said.

The Republican-dominated legislature passed bills that ban transgender medical procedures on children and require parents to submit a form for their child to use a name other than the one on their birth certificate. Queer advocacy groups fought against those measures.

"It takes dignity away from families like mine," activist Rustin Loyd said.

Another bill attempted to ban the discussion of gender identity in classrooms, which is Louisiana's version of what LGBTQ+ activists have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill pioneered by Ron Desantis in Florida.

"When you say you can't discuss gender identity in a classroom, then what does the teacher call him or herself?" Hartman asked.

"We've seen bills like this all over the country, and they've been shot down in court over and over again. So we fully expect even if this does pass, it will be shut down in court," Loyd said.

In order for any of the bills to take effect, a two-thirds majority approval is needed from both the House and Senate. It's something analyst James Hartman says is likely to happen.

"I do expect that those three bills for sure, the vetoes will be overridden. I have almost no doubt about that," he said.

"I hope that our state legislature will understand that these issues are going to cost us money, alienate people, and that they will put all of this to bed," Loyd said.

Governor Edwards vetoed the anti-LGBTQ+ bills and said that passing the litigation could have negative impacts on the queer and trans community and raise suicide rates.

“Members of this community believe they’re being attacked for who they are,” Edwards said to the Louisiana Illuminator in May. “Members of the the trans community are much more likely than other young people to have suicidal ideation or attempts or to actually be successful. These kinds of bills do not tend to help with that.”