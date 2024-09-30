Latest Weather Blog
Verizon customers experiencing service outages nationwide; engineers working to resolve
BATON ROUGE — Verizon customers across the country on Monday experienced issues accessing the service provider's wireless network, multiple news outlets report.
Around 62,000 outages were being reported as of 11:44 a.m., according to Downdetector, a website that tracks service outages.
Some phones experiencing service outages have switched over to SOS mode. This means the phone can still make emergency calls, such as 911, by connecting to other carriers, Apple's website notes.
Verizon is aware of the issue and said its "engineers are making progress on our network issue and service has started to be restored" in a release.
Verizon engineers are making progress on our network issue and service has started to be restored. We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience some of our customers experienced today. We continue to work around the clock to fully resolve this…— Verizon News (@VerizonNews) September 30, 2024
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 The Pantry hosting final 2024 donation day event Monday morning at...
-
Louisiana farmers balance rice and crawfish during year-round farming cycle
-
158-year-old Baton Rouge church holds service encouraging community to vote
-
Two people displaced in an apartment fire, officials looking for the cause
-
Previously convicted drug dealer arrested after deputies search three homes, find fentanyl,...