Vehicle strikes utility pole along US 190, downs power lines across highway

1 hour 8 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, August 21 2023 Aug 21, 2023 August 21, 2023 11:22 AM August 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Westbound traffic approaching the old Mississippi River bridge was blocked off to traffic after power lines fell onto US 190 Monday morning. 

DOTD reported the lines were down shortly after 11 a.m. Monday near the Scenic Highway intersection. An Entergy spokesperson said the lines were knocked down after a vehicle struck a utility pole.

Trending News

It was not immediately clear how long the road would stay closed. 

