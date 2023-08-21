Vehicle strikes utility pole along US 190, downs power lines across highway

BATON ROUGE - Westbound traffic approaching the old Mississippi River bridge was blocked off to traffic after power lines fell onto US 190 Monday morning.

DOTD reported the lines were down shortly after 11 a.m. Monday near the Scenic Highway intersection. An Entergy spokesperson said the lines were knocked down after a vehicle struck a utility pole.

It was not immediately clear how long the road would stay closed.