Vehicle plummeted from I-10 bridge into marsh below; see photos from the overnight rescue

Firefighters rescued a driver from a vehicle that went over a guardrail and fell into a marsh along I-10 late Thursday night.

The wreck happened on I-10 East in St. John the Baptist Parish. The St. John Fire Department said the victim's SUV went over the bridge and landed on its side in a swampy patch of land.

Photos shared by the department showed the vehicle was partially crushed by the impact.

Only one person was in the vehicle at the time, and first responders were able to lift that person back onto the interstate. The victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.