79°
Latest Weather Blog
Vehicle plummeted from I-10 bridge into marsh below; see photos from the overnight rescue
Firefighters rescued a driver from a vehicle that went over a guardrail and fell into a marsh along I-10 late Thursday night.
The wreck happened on I-10 East in St. John the Baptist Parish. The St. John Fire Department said the victim's SUV went over the bridge and landed on its side in a swampy patch of land.
Photos shared by the department showed the vehicle was partially crushed by the impact.
Only one person was in the vehicle at the time, and first responders were able to lift that person back onto the interstate. The victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Take a stroll down memory lane with the very first Wearin' of...
-
Week after 'Don't Say Gay' bill gains passage in Florida, similar law...
-
Police: 18-wheeler crashes down embankment, bursts into flames
-
Ascension Parish council delays vote on development updates
-
Todd Graves named 2022 Grand Marshal of 35th annual Wearin' of the...
Sports Video
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected...
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade
-
Will Wade fired: latest here