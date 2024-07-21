Vehicle leaves a hole in Denham Springs mobile home

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Denham Springs mobile home has a large hole in its side after a car came crashing into it Friday night.

Homeowner Arthur Harrison was asleep when the car ran from 4-H Club Road into his house, destroying one of his bathrooms.

His neighbor Joe Williams was out Saturday to help Harrison cover the hole and protect the house from the weather.

Williams described 4-H Club Road as curvy and narrow. He said it's a road that drivers should be careful on, especially at night.

"I just hope the girl is okay. We have some bad curves on this road and people don't realize it," Williams said.

Law enforcement, first responders and fire department were able to remove the driver from the vehicle and take her to the hospital. The driver's injuries are unknown.