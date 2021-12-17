Vehicle Fire on I-55 (northbound) near LaPlace causes slowdown

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST - A vehicle Fire on I-55 northbound between LaPlace and Ruddock has one lane blocked.

The right lane is blocked, though the vehicle fire has been extinguished and the left lane, which was temporarily closed, is now open.

Congestion from this incident has reached one mile.

I-55 North is closed to traffic at milepost 3, between Laplace and Ruddock, due to a semi truck fire. ALT: Hwy 51 — Ashley Fruge' (@ashleywbrz) December 17, 2021

