Vehicle accident at Sonic on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. leaves one in critical condition

BATON ROUGE - A driver ran into a Sonic sign Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m. officials responded to the Sonic located on the corner of S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. and Old Hammond Highway in reference to a vehicle accident.

Emergency crews transported one person in critical condition.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.