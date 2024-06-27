Latest Weather Blog
Variety of Independence Day events planned across Greater Baton Rouge area through July 4 weekend
BATON ROUGE — The capital region has no shortage of events ahead of the celebration of the nation's 248th birthday.
Here's a list of the events leading up to Independence Day across multiple parishes, including WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4:
Ascension Parish
Stars and Stripes: A Celebration at Conway
June 27 (6-9 p.m.); 7900 La. 44, Gonzales
A family-friendly, free event featuring kids' activities, music by Dustin Guedry and a fireworks show.
Fireworks on the River
July 3 (4-10 p.m.); Crescent Park, Donaldsonville
Featuring live music by the Michael Foster Project, as well as all-ages entertainment in the lead-up to the fireworks.
East Baton Rouge Parish
The Baton Rouge Kenilworth Independence Day Parade
July 3 (6:30-7:30 p.m.); Kenilworth Parkway
An annual event celebrating the 52nd Independence Day Parade with many civic, youth and patriotic groups.
Red White & Blues: A 4th of July Fest
July 4 (6 p.m.-10 a.m.); 200-238 North Boulevard, Galvex Plaza
A free, family-friendly festival that celebrates local blues legend Chris LeBlanc and features a variety of food vendors.
4th of July Fireworks: Lawn Party
July 4 (7 p.m.); 777 L’Auberge Ave, L'Auberge Casino and Hotel
A family-friendly event where all ages are welcome that features a variety of food trucks and a firework show.
4th of July Concert Band by Baton Rouge Concert Band
July 4 (7-8:30 p.m.); 7711 Goodwood Boulevard, The Main Library at Goodwood
A spirited event free to the public led by the Baton Rouge Concert Band featuring a volunteer group of almost 60 musicians and composers like Sousa and Irving Berlin.
4th of July at The Deck
July 4 (8-10 p.m.); 201 Lafayette Street, Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center
A celebration that includes live music and a variety of food by Cajun Chicken Wings and Smashed Heidelburger.
WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi
July 4 (9-9:25 p.m.); 1650 Highland Road
An event that will display fireworks presented by the Manship Family and WBRZ to celebrate America’s Independence.
4th of July: Live Music Party
July 4-6 (7 p.m.); 4728 Constitution Avenue, Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge
An event filled with a variety of live music by The Eddie Smith Band, Terrell Griffin & Velvet Audio and Dustin Guedry.
Iberville Parish
Independence Day Celebration
July 4 (2-9 p.m.); 1400 Gordon Simon Leblanc Drive, St. Gabriel
A family-friendly event that features a live performance by Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces and a firework show.
July 4th: Hometown Celebration
July 4 (3-9 p.m.); 57845 Foundry Street, Plaquemine
This jam-packed event features a variety of family-friendly activities including a boat parade, a veterans ceremony and a fireworks display.
Livingston Parish
Celebration in the Park
June 29 (5 p.m.); Sidney Hutchinson Park, Walker
A celebration in the park featuring kids' activities, music by 1-10 Bound Band and DJ Sandra Richard and a firework display.
Pointe Coupee Parish
4th of July: Celebrations in New Roads
July 4 (4-10 p.m.); Morrison Parkway, New Roads
A family-friendly event featuring a golf cart and boat parade, music by Total Control Band and fireworks.
St. Helena Parish
4th of July in St. Helena
July 4 (3:30-9:30 p.m.); 1498 Main Street, Lyman Park
A celebration in the park that includes a variety of activities such as a bicycle parade, St. Helena Community Band Concert, a community festival and a fireworks display.
St. Mary Parish
4th of July Lake Jam
July 4 (4-9 p.m.); 2300 La. 70, Morgan City
A jam-packed event featuring kid’s activities, music by Cliff and Sidepiece Band and a fireworks show.
Tangipahoa Parish
4th of July: Celebration at the North Shore
July 4-7; 43234 La. 445, Ponchatoula
A multi-day event featuring a pool party with DJ Joel, the Jo & Mo Show, and a fireworks show.
West Baton Rouge Parish
Fourth Fest: Downtown Port Allen
July 4 (5-10 p.m.); 27050 North Westport Drive, Port Allen
A free event featuring WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi that includes face painting, a magic show and a live performance from the Rockin’ Mozart School of Music Youth Bands.
West Feliciana Parish
4th of July: At the River
July 4th (4 p.m.); 5730 Commerce Street, St. Francisville
A family-friendly celebration in the park featuring food trucks, live music by Trey and Lexi Pendley and a firework show.
