Vanderbilt ends LSU soccer's record-breaking season

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's soccer team's record-breaking season ends in the Sweet Sixteen.

The Tigers had a rematch of the SEC Championship match with Vanderbilt on Monday in Nashville, but lost 1-0 to the No. 1 seed Commodores. Melania Fullerton scored the game's only goal in the 65th minute.

In the 73rd minute, LSU forward Morgan Witz was fouled in the box and earned the Tigers a penalty. However, Ida Hermansdottir's penalty was stopped by Vanderbilt goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko.

LSU finished the regular season 15-6-4 after reaching the third round (Sweet Sixteen) of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.