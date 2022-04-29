Van finally fixed after two years, call to 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - A family got their van back after it had been at the repair shop for two years. Walker Estes contacted 2 On Your Side when all else failed.

Estes, who is Deaf, said through an interpreter that after paying the repair bill in full in 2020, the van still didn't work. Months went by, then a few more, then a couple of years.

"It's been back and forth," he said. "Parts available, parts not available, COVID, lack of workers, and then they stopped answering my phone calls," Estes said.

Other family members started calling the business for updates, but those calls went unanswered too. When 2 On Your Side met with Estes two weeks ago, he was asking for his van back and a refund.

"They've told me it'll be ready in a week, it'll be ready in a week, I've shown up to the business and the doors are locked," he said.

The van belongs to his wife, Berta. She mainly used the van to travel to and from work and to run errands. Friday, she was finally able to drive it again after two years.

When she walked out of the shop Friday with the paperwork and key, she cranked the engine and celebrated!

Aamco Transmissions corporate office had been in touch with 2 On Your Side about the repairs. The owner of the business told Brittany Weiss two weeks ago that the parts were ordered. Those parts came in this week, and the repairs were completed Thursday.

"It's been a long two years and I want to thank you and your team for making this a successful, happy event," Estes said.

Once the transmission was installed, the vehicle was towed to a local Nissan dealer for programming to ensure compliance with Nissan's warranty terms and conditions.