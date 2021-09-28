Vaccination event this Saturday in Belle Rose

ASSUMPTION PARISH - A free COVID-19 vaccination event is scheduled to take place in Assumption Parish this Saturday afternoon.

Both walk-ups and those with scheduled appointments are welcome to the Saturday, Oct. 2 event between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

All three brands of COVID vaccines approved for use in the U.S. will be offered during the event. These include Pfizer's vaccine to individuals 12 years of age and up, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older, and Moderna's vaccine for people 18 years of age and older.

The Pfizer booster shot will also be made available to those who are eligible.

The event will take place at First Israel Baptist Church (7108 HWY 308) in Belle Rose.

To schedule your visit for this Saturday's event, call 855-453-0774 or click here.