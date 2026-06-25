92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vacant house along Progress Road catches fire twice in one week; BRFD investigating as arson

9 hours 19 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2026 Jun 25, 2026 June 25, 2026 7:51 AM June 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A vacant house along Progress Road that caught fire earlier in the week became engulfed in flames yet again Thursday morning, Baton Rouge Fire officials said.

The house, just off Scotland Avenue, caught fire around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday. Firefighters put the fire out just before 5 a.m., preventing flames from spreading to nearby homes. Despite this, the house was ruled a total loss. 

Fire investigators said that the fire was intentionally set. 

Trending News

BRFD was previously called to the house after it caught fire on Monday morning.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days