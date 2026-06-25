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Vacant house along Progress Road catches fire twice in one week; BRFD investigating as arson
BATON ROUGE — A vacant house along Progress Road that caught fire earlier in the week became engulfed in flames yet again Thursday morning, Baton Rouge Fire officials said.
The house, just off Scotland Avenue, caught fire around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday. Firefighters put the fire out just before 5 a.m., preventing flames from spreading to nearby homes. Despite this, the house was ruled a total loss.
Fire investigators said that the fire was intentionally set.
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BRFD was previously called to the house after it caught fire on Monday morning.
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