Ex-LSU running back to be arrested on vehicular homicide charges in Main Street crash that killed 2

BATON ROUGE — A former LSU and NFL running back plans to turn himself in on vehicular homicide charges stemming from a Baton Rouge crash that killed two people and sent two others to the hospital in critical condition, sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

Sources said Wednesday that a warrant was being written for the arrest of Richard Murphy.

He was allegedly involved in a June 14 wreck along Main Street that killed Robert Tarver, 94, and Carla Tarver, 69. Murphy was allegedly driving a Ford F-250 and crashed into the Tarvers' Ford F-150. Witnesses said the F-250 was driving erratically at a high rate of speed before running a red light and striking the passenger side of the F-150.

Sources told WBRZ that Murphy was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Murphy will face two counts of vehicular homicide and will turn himself in by the end of June, according to sources.

In 2010, his senior year at LSU, Murphy played in 11 games and started in two of them. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2011 but released him before the 2012 season. They signed him back onto the practice squad in October of that year before releasing him for the final time in May 2013.