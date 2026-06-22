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Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to Monday morning house fire on Progress Road
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Progress Road early Monday morning.
According to the department, the crews arrived around 5:45 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. Firefighters searched the residence before extinguishing the fire, containing the damage to the back of the house.
Fire officials said the home was vacant at the time of the fire and had no utilities connected.
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While investigators determined that the fire began in one of the bedrooms, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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