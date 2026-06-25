Southern University breaking ground on multi-million dollar student housing project

BATON ROUGE — On Thursday, Southern University is breaking ground on a new project that will increase on-campus student housing capacity by 850 beds.

The new project, adjacent to the Horace W. Moody Intramural Sports Complex on Helen Barron Drive, will be built in phases, with the first phase of 500 beds expected to be completed within 13 months. Phase I will include beds for freshman annd sophomore, with Phase II focusing on housing for upperclassmen. They’ve already started the process for funding the next phase.

"The demand for student housing continues to increase as more students choose Southern as their academic home," John K. Pierre, chancellor of Southern University, said ahead of a 3 p.m. groundbreaking. "This project reflects our commitment to creating a vibrant residential campus experience while providing safe, modern, and student-centered living environments that support academic achievement, student engagement, and retention. We are excited to take this important step toward meeting the needs of our current and future students."

This nearly $80 million project will be a four-story complex with study rooms, common spaces on each floor and dining facilities.

The project is part of a partnership between Southern University, the Southern University System Foundation and the Louisiana Public Facilities Authority.

School officials say that the project will "support enrollment growth and enhance the overall student experience."