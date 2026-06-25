BRFD: Man arrested on arson charges after Curtis Street air conditioning unit catches fire

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department has arrested a man accused of setting an air conditioning unit on fire along Curtis Street in May.

Tyler Armstead, 31, is accused of setting the fire near the corner of Curtis and Jones streets on May 26.

Investigators say that Armstead set the fire outside a home where people were living and caused around $500 in damage.

On Tuesday, Armstead was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of aggravated arson.