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2une In Previews: Acadian Ambulance offering discount EMT courses in Baton Rouge

9 hours 7 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2026 Jun 25, 2026 June 25, 2026 8:02 AM June 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Caitlin Lacomb

BATON ROUGE — Acadian Ambulance is offering a discount on classes for people looking to join their team.

Their upcoming Baton Rouge EMT course begins on July 13 and tuition, which is usually $1,600, is discounted to just $400. You can apply for the course here.

Brian Cowart, a recruiter for Acadian Ambulance, visited 2une In on Thursday to share details about the opportunity and what prospective applicants need to know.

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