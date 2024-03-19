56°
Vacant home off Winbourne Avenue catches fire Tuesday morning

2 hours 32 minutes ago Tuesday, March 19 2024 Mar 19, 2024 March 19, 2024 9:37 AM March 19, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home off Winbourne Avenue caught fire Tuesday morning. 

Pictures from the scene on Addison Street near North Foster Drive showed the home engulfed in smoke. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said there were no injuries and the home was reported to be vacant. 

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire. 

