Vacant home along Government Street catches fire, signs of squatters found
BATON ROUGE - A vacant home along Government Street near Park Boulevard caught fire Sunday evening.
Baton Rouge Firefighters put out the fire, which was contained to the home's living room, but the rest of the house sustained damage from smoke and water.
Fire officials didn't list a cause, but said there were signs of squatters around the property.
