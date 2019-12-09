80°
Utility pole teetering over Government Street after crash Monday

Monday, December 09 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A car crash has left power lines hanging low over a busy roadway near downtown Baton Rouge Monday morning. 

The accident was reported shortly before 11 o'clock on Government Street at East Drive. Photos from the scene showed a utility pole leaning over the street.

Government Street is currently blocked off at the scene of the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. 

