Utah officials arrest NBA YoungBoy; What kind of time is he looking at, if ultimately convicted?

LOGAN, Utah — Utah officials said Wednesday that Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy was arrested on multiple charges after a raid conducted by local and federal officials, including the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service.

The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was being held in the Cache County Jail. NBA YoungBoy also has faced multiple charges in Louisiana.

Jail records Wednesday showed that Gaulden, 24, was booked Tuesday night, hours after a Tuesday morning raid, on engaging in unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

"This search warrant is a piece of an ongoing investigation into criminal conduct," a statement from the Cache County Sheriff's Office said. "Due to the complexity of the investigation we will not be releasing any additional details concerning the investigation."

Gaulden was serving house arrest in Utah at the time of his arrest. He pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge in 2017 after a 2016 shooting in Baton Rouge. He initially had been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder.

In 2020, Gaulden was among 16 people arrested after police found several firearms and a quantity of drugs at a Baton Rouge site where a music video was being shot.

Possession of a dangerous weapon is a second-degree felony in Utah, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, identity fraud and forgery are third-degree felonies publishable by up to five years in prison.

Attempting to procure drugs is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days in jail, while possession of a controlled substance is punishable by up to six months in jail.