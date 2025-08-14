92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
USS Kidd Museum raising money to continue vessel's repairs at annual gala next month

Thursday, August 14 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The USS Kidd Museum is gearing up for its annual Roarin' on the River Gala next month at White Oak Estate and Gardens.

The gala is set for Sept. 11, and all proceeds from tickets go towards the museum. The Kidd is still undergoing repairs in Houma and the museum says they still need help to cover these costs. 

During the gala, Air Force veteran Ronald Toups will receive the Patriot Award, something he says is a tremendous honor. 

"The Kidd is the pearl," Toups said. "People in Baton Rouge don't realize how fortunate we are to have this beautiful vessel here. She's gorgeous. She's real. It's a great historical institution for our kids to see, to grow up in, to understand and to pick up the history of the war and so on."

Officials at the museum say that they hope to welcome the Kidd back to Baton Rouge at the start of 2026. 

