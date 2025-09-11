74°
USS Kidd Museum holds Roarin' on the River Gala at White Oak Estate and Gardens

Thursday, September 11 2025
BATON ROUGE — The USS Kidd Museum held its annual Roarin' on the River Gala Thursday at the White Oak Estate and Gardens.

Proceeds from tickets go towards the museum. The Kidd is still undergoing repairs in Houma and the museum says they still need help to cover these costs.

During the gala, Air Force veteran Ronald Toups received the Patriot Award.

Officials at the museum say that they hope to welcome the Kidd back to Baton Rouge at the start of 2026.

